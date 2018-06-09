Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Osorio scores 2 goals, Toronto FC beats Union 2-0

Associated Press
09 Jun 2018
AP Image

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jonathan Osorio had his first career multi-goal game to help Toronto FC beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Friday night.

Alex Bono had four saves — including a sliding one-on-one stop against Fabrice-Jean Picault on a breakaway — in his second shutout of the season for defending MLS champion Toronto (4-7-2).

Osorio perfectly time his run onto a through ball by Victor Vasquez, split two defenders and side-netted the finish to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

Sebastian Giovinco stole and inbound pass by the Union and tapped it to Osorio near the spot, where rolled it past Andre Blake to double the advantage in the 79th.

Philadelphia (5-7-3) had its three-game home win streak snapped and lost for just the second time in its last 12 home matches. Toronto snapped a seven-game road winless streak in the regular season.

Contact Us Advertise with Us