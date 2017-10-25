Others are better than me - Zidane modest after winning Best FIFA Men's Coach award

He beat Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri to win the Best FIFA Men's Coach award, but Zinedine Zidane says there are better coaches.

by Omnisport 25 Oct 2017, 19:21 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane with their FIFA awards

A modest Zinedine Zidane says he cannot be considered the best coach in world football as he is still inexperienced, despite winning back-to-back Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Zidane claimed the FIFA Best Men's Coach award on Monday, making it a Madrid double as Cristiano Ronaldo pipped Barcelona's Lionel Messi to the player's prize.

Chelsea's Antonio Conte and Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri - whose side lost to Los Blancos in last season's Champions League final - were beaten to the award by the Frenchman.

But while Zidane opted not to name the coaches he rates above himself, he insists he is too new to management to be the world's best coach.

"I do not know, it's you [the media] who talk about it," Zidane said ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey tie at Fuenlabrada. "I accept this award and I believe it is reward for the work we have done so far.

"We have won many things with this team and in the end I am happy, I am not there to say that I do not deserve that. I deserve it, I got it, but the question is whether I'm the best coach in the world. I say no and that's it.

"I think there are others who are better and that's it. If within 10 years I am training and winning, we can talk, but not at the moment.

"I do not care, I do not want to know anything about that. What I care about is work, enjoying what I do and nothing else. There are others who like to talk about it, not me.

"Zidane as a player is better than Zidane as a coach. I have been playing for 35 years and I only have been working as coach for 18 months."

#RMCopa

Up for the cup! We're ready for tomorrow's Copa del Rey clash against @CFuenlabradaSAD. pic.twitter.com/jSSBznoSSW — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) October 25, 2017

The Copa del Rey is one of the few major honours to have eluded Zidane during his career as both a player and a coach, but the Frenchman is aiming to correct that this season.

"Winning the cup isn't something personal, it's a team thing," Zidane said. "We're excited to play in it, as we like to play in every competition. I don't consider it a minor trophy, for me it's one of the trophies that we can win and that's our intention.

"Our ambition is to win it because we can. We want to give everything and put in a good performance tomorrow. That's it. When you wear this club's shirt, you're going out to win every game, official matches and friendlies.

"I'd play the same team in a one-off match as I would in a two-legged tie. I'd do the same. I have something in my head and so do my players. I believe in what we're doing and it doesn't depend on what happens in games. We believe in what we do and we'll not change anything.

"A lot of people have an opinion about whether it should be a one-off match or a two-legged tie, and I know that in other countries they play a one-off match, but here we play two matches and what I think about it makes no difference."