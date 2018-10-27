×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

'Outstanding talent' Shaqiri has room for improvement - Klopp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
95   //    27 Oct 2018, 03:00 IST
Xherdan Shaqiri - cropped
Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is convinced Xherdan Shaqiri still has plenty of untapped potential as the "logical" signing begins to find his feet.

Switzerland international Shaqiri has started two successive matches and starred in both, notching assists in the victories over Huddersfield Town and Red Star Belgrade.

Those performances have resolved concerns as to how the enigmatic former Bayern Munich man would fit with Liverpool's high-intensity, counter-pressing playing style.

Klopp described Shaqiri's willingness to adhere to new defensive demands as "nice to see" while praising the different dimension he has brought to the Premier League title hopefuls.

"I don't think anybody has an idea at the moment how good Shaq can be. It's not a criticism, it's just how it is," Klopp said.

"I knew him when he was 19 at Bayern and he was already an outstanding talent. He had a good first year. Second year he wasn't that good, but that can happen. Then he left.

"You can disappear a bit. Inter Milan and then Stoke. Thank God, he didn't disappear.

"He always had his moments. When I asked for us to cut a few scenes of Shaqiri, nobody said: 'Come on, Shaqiri? Really?'

"Then when we cut them together it was really impressive with how decisive he was in these situations. Even when he didn't score, he stayed in games.

"Signing him was a logical thing to do. He's still not the finished article. He still has a lot of space for improvement and that's really good.

"He gives us something different. So far we haven't really used his set-pieces but they are outstanding. That's another plus."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Klopp: Liverpool signing Shaqiri a no-brainer
RELATED STORY
Shaqiri substitution not easy for Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool felt wrath of 'emotional' Klopp, says Shaqiri
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Xherdan Shaqiri should never have left Stoke City
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's defensive improvement has hurt attack – Klopp
RELATED STORY
Shaqiri surprised by substitution but Klopp denies row
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about new Liverpool signing...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Xherdan Shaqiri is a good signing for...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool team and transfer signings analysis for 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Shaqiri's time will come at Liverpool – Klopp
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
Today BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Today SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
Today WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
Tomorrow BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
Tomorrow CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tomorrow MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us