Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Overwhelmed by response to fitness challenge: Rathore

    Press Trust of India
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 22:10 IST
    26

    New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore today said that he was overwhelmed by the positive response to his 'fitness challenge' campaign.

    "The response has been great. I can see that the campaign is gaining momentum, so many simple and beautiful videos have been posted starting from children to grandparents," Rathore told PTI here.

    "From the way people have accepted the challenge we can see the people are aware about their well being, so it's a brilliant thing," the minister said.

    Rathore was present at an event to promote fitness here. Also present at the event were Bollywood actors Sunil Shetty and Milind Soman and Gul Panag.

    Rathore had launched the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign earlier this week, underlining the importance of staying fit.

    The sport minister posted a video on Twitter doing 10 push-ups while encouraging netizens to share pictures and videos on the social networking site to show how they kept themselves fit.

    In his tweet, Rathore had tagged Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina Nehwal and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, inviting them to join in.

    The movement saw a plethora of celebrities and sportspersons, including Kohli and P V Sindhu, posting videos of them exercising.

    "It is important to live life and take out time for ourselves, to laugh a little, play a little. So for that we need to attach a little exercise with our work. Simple things like using the stairs instead of a lift help," Rathore said.

    The minister also said that being fit will not only help the individual but also make the country better.

    "This is a very good environment for the people and the country. Everyone is joining in, starting from the corporates to the players," he added

    Liverpool youngster Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed by...
    RELATED STORY
    Buffon to decide future next week as Juventus great seeks...
    RELATED STORY
    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore comes to the aid of Assam...
    RELATED STORY
    Spain to Bengaluru and back: Albert Roca leaves behind a...
    RELATED STORY
    5 clubs who were dismantled by Mohamed Salah
    RELATED STORY
    Curry plays down fitness worries
    RELATED STORY
    50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #24 Roger Milla
    RELATED STORY
    10 of the biggest transfer blunders made by Pep Guardiola
    RELATED STORY
    10 of Arsene Wenger's most humiliating defeats at Arsenal
    RELATED STORY
    5 issues Jose Mourinho must address to challenge for the...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018