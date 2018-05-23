Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Owen surprised by Zidane success

    Zinedine Zidane's success as Real Madrid coach has surprised his former team-mate Michael Owen.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 10:26 IST
    1.19K
    zinedine zidane - cropped
    Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane

    Former Liverpool and Real Madrid forward Michael Owen admits he is surprised by the success of Zinedine Zidane's transition into management.

    Owen played for Madrid in the 2004-05 season alongside the former France captain, the Englishman scoring 16 times in 45 appearances.

    A win against Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday would seal a third consecutive Champions League title for Zidane's Madrid, but Owen said he previously was not certain of his former team-mate's managerial credentials.

    "He kept to himself. He's a lovely chap and when you talk to him, he's easy to talk to," he told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Sports Tonight/Dubai Eye 103.8.

    "But in general he had that demeanour in the dressing room when, if there's a few people laughing and joking, he'd be sat there just taking everything in and assessing the situation.

    "So I didn't think that he'd be the one to do what a manager has to do and lead from the front."

    Reflecting on his own time in the Spanish capital, Owen drew parallels between the two clubs and their history in Europe.

    "When you put the shift on and you wear a certain badge, you do feel the history of the club," he said.

    "If you're playing for Liverpool on a European night, you just know there's magic in the air, you've seen it and it gives you so much belief.

    "I think it's similar with Real Madrid. As soon as you put that shirt on, you know the Champions League is where you need to be focusing on.

    "They've got players that just come alive or know how to do it when they need to do it. You can't buy that experience."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    Zidane: Be careful when you criticise Ronaldo
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    A Tale of Two Teams: Real Madrid vs Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid vs Liverpool: 5 Footballers Who Have Played...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: 5 key factors which could...
    RELATED STORY
    5 players who peaked too soon
    RELATED STORY
    Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 managers in Europe this season
    RELATED STORY
    5 players who could be the first galactico signing under...
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool youngster Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed by...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018