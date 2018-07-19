Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Owens not 'actively seeking' to play in NFL again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
122   //    19 Jul 2018, 08:52 IST
Terrell-Owens-030316-USNews-Getty-FTR
Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens insisted he was not "actively seeking" to play in the NFL again.

The former receiver was on the red carpet at the ESPYs, where he clarified he would consider getting back into the league if the right opportunity arose.

Owens also said he would consider joining the CFL after he opened the procedural window that requires the Edmonton Eskimos, who own his CFL rights, to sign him to a contract within 10 days or release them.

"I know that I do have the ability to play. I know everybody sees the shape that I'm in. There's a lot of athletes that play their prospective sports, but there are few guys that defy the odds. I think I'm one of those guys," Owens, 44, said.

"It's unfortunate that I haven't been able to continue my career, but again, I'm not actively seeking to get into the NFL; but again, if there's an opportunity for me to play, then yeah, I will entertain that, as well as the CFL.

"If it happens, it happens, but if it doesn't, it's not the end of the world."

Owens also addressed his snub of being at the NFL Hall of Fame ceremony, saying he was not wrong for wanting to do his own thing.

"They're making the narrative more so about me offending the Hall of Famers, and that has nothing to do with it," he said.

"I respect all of those Hall of Famers that have gone in before me and going in with me and after me. It has nothing to do with those Hall of Famers."

