Oxlade-Chamberlain thankful after making Liverpool return

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain thanked Liverpool fans for helping him through some of his "darkest times" after he made his return against Huddersfield Town.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 25, returned after a year out with a knee injury, coming off the bench in his side's 5-0 win in the Premier League on Friday.

The midfielder almost got on the scoresheet late in a victory which sent Liverpool back to the top of the table.

Oxlade-Chamberlain thanked the club and supporters for making his return a memorable one.

"367 days later... i can't tell you how good it feels to be back ? Thankyou to everyone who helped to get me back on the pitch, all of the staff at the club and my teammates too," he wrote on Instagram.

"Also a big thankyou to you, the fans, for supporting me in some of my darkest times as a player.

"The reception I got tonight is something I'll remember for life. Thank you. ? #ynwa."

Braces from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah – after Naby Keita's first-minute opener – guided Liverpool to a comfortable victory.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also delighted to welcome back Oxlade-Chamberlain, while lamenting the Englishman's late missed chance.

"After more than a year, bringing him back was the 100 per cent plan if there was any chance tonight, any, because we try to be very careful with him," he said.

"It's a difficult situation after that long time and all the demands of the Premier League. The training for being ready for the Premier League is already demanding.

Big hugs for @Alex_OxChambo.



Great to have him back. pic.twitter.com/NODoW97d9W — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 26, 2019

"He had these little, little setbacks in training and now he's ready. That's cool, really cool.

"He showed that and it was a wonderful situation, it would have been goal of the season if he could have scored that one.

"It was [a] brilliant play, a brilliant run and move, everything – unfortunately, he didn't hit the ball right. But [it was a] really important step tonight for him and for us."

Liverpool make the trip to Barcelona for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.