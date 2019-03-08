×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Oxlade-Chamberlain to make return for Liverpool U23s

Omnisport
NEWS
News
272   //    08 Mar 2019, 00:09 IST
AlexOxlade-Chamberlain - cropped
Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to return to action for the first time in almost a year when he lines up for Liverpool's under-23 side against Derby County on Friday.

England midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain was a key man for the Reds last season, but he sustained a knee ligament injury in their Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Roma at the end of April.

That ailment kept him out of the 2018 World Cup and he has not seen any action yet this term.

But having returned to training, Oxlade-Chamberlain will feature for Neil Critchley's reserve side this week. He is likely to play 45 minutes.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website: "The plan is to give him some match time.

"All that we saw so far in training looks really good, it looks really exciting, but we all know it is a massive difference between each training session you have and playing a proper game.

"It's not about the opponent, it's about judging situations, a bigger pitch, higher intensity, a different concentration level. The preparation for a match is different to a normal training session, so players after a long period [out] need to get used to that.

"There is absolutely no expectation on the game apart from to go through it, tick that box, come back and go on training again.

Advertisement

"It doesn't say anything about him 'being ready for five days later' or whatever, it is just a first and very, very important step.

"As I said, in training, Ox is back but now we have to make sure we really prepare him for the rest of his career and the rest of this season.

"Probably it will be 45 minutes and that's absolutely OK. It is a bit difficult for Critch when the manager tells you to make a change at half-time, but it's nice for Ox."

Discussing plans for the former Arsenal man moving forward, Klopp added: "Let's see how he reacts, how he feels and all that stuff.

"But it is not in the plans, there is nothing to think about before the international break, except this game, maybe another game and having a bit longer and then having the international break."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Most iconic Liverpool FC chants
RELATED STORY
Manchester United prove mettle, but Liverpool go top of the table | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool find themselves choking at the business end of the season
RELATED STORY
Why football fans need to remember that they are rivals, not enemies
RELATED STORY
Andrej Kramaric: Perfect deputy to former Hoffenheim star Firmino at Liverpool?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Liverpool: 3 players who played for both clubs
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Why English football fans hate Liverpool so much - Oh My Goal
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jurgen Klopp needs to be braver
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news today: Nabil Fekir speaks on his future, Leipzig boss rules out Bayern move for Werner, and much more - January 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today CRY BRI 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR WES 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs West Ham
Today HUD AFC 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI FUL 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Fulham
Today NEW EVE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Everton
Today SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Today MAN WAT 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Tomorrow LIV BUR 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Burnley
Tomorrow CHE WOL 07:35 PM Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow ARS MAN 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us