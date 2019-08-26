Oyarzabal was already a star - Mendieta names young talents to watch out for in LaLiga

Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal

Gaizka Mendieta has named four players as the pre-eminent rising stars in LaLiga.

The Valencia great identified Mikel Oyarzabal, Carlos Soler, Sergio Reguilon and Marc Roca as the young Spanish players who could take the top flight by storm in 2019-20.

Oyarzabal, 22, was linked with Barcelona and Manchester City after hitting 13 goals in the highest-scoring LaLiga season of his career last term.

Soler, too, is a reported target for some of Europe's top clubs, while Espanyol's Roca has been tipped for a €40million move to Bayern Munich before the end of this transfer window.

Reguilon, meanwhile, will spend the season with Sevilla on loan after making the breakthrough at Real Madrid in 2018-19.

"I think Oyarzabal was already a star last season for Real Sociedad," said Mendieta, courtesy of LaLiga.

"He's been important for the Under-21 national team, too. He's a player that excites when you watch Real Sociedad, a player who does something different and who can score goals. He's very vertical, very direct.

"For me, talking about Valencia, you've got Carlos Soler. He was key at the end of last season. Hopefully, this is the year that he gets more regular playing time throughout the season.

"Maybe Reguilon, who's gone to Sevilla, too. It's a big challenge leaving Real Madrid and getting regular games at a team like that.

"Then there's Marc Roca at Espanyol. I think we're fortunate to have so much young talent in LaLiga."