×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ozil in doubt for Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    03 Dec 2018, 20:48 IST
Mesut Ozil - cropped
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is unsure if Mesut Ozil will be fit to feature in the Premier League match against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Ozil, 30, suffered a back spasm in the days leading up to the north London derby and was not included in the squad that secured a thrilling 4-2 triumph over Tottenham.

The playmaker also missed last week's Europa League victory at Vorskla and remains in doubt for the trip to Old Trafford.

Speculation is beginning to swirl around Ozil's future with the Germany midfielder seemingly an awkward fit under Emery, who left him on the bench for the recent win away to Bournemouth.

"He's had a backache since last Tuesday. He couldn't play in Kiev or [on Sunday]," the Gunners boss said.

"At the moment, I don't know if he can play in Manchester.

"[On Monday] he was [training] alone, I don’t know if he's okay for Wednesday."

Arsenal, unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions and having won four of six top-flight games on the road this term, appear to be catching United at just the right time.

United are winless in three Premier League outings following the 2-2 draw at struggling Southampton, although they have not lost a top-flight home fixture against the Gunners since 2006.

"It's a new match, a new challenge, a big challenge," Emery said.

"It's away and we need to continue improving our mentality away. We know we need to change to get more competitive away.

"I think the team is doing that, but it's a new challenge because we're going to play against Manchester United away, and the challenge is bigger than other matches.

"For us, it’s a very exciting match. The preparation for this match is also a big motivation for us. If we are stronger now, we need to [show that] on Wednesday."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Sanchez To Head Out From Old Trafford?
RELATED STORY
How Arsenal can prove doubters of their title credentials...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Three players that the Red Devils...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Former Gunners striker confident Ozil will...
RELATED STORY
FIFPro World 11: Ozil overlooked as Matic makes midfield...
RELATED STORY
All-time XI of the Best Overseas Players in Premier...
RELATED STORY
4 Most Successful Dutch Players to grace the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Emery: I don't know if Ozil attended north London derby
RELATED STORY
3 managers who should replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
05 Dec AFC HUD 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town
05 Dec BRI CRY 01:15 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
05 Dec WES CAR 01:15 AM West Ham vs Cardiff City
05 Dec WAT MAN 01:30 AM Watford vs Manchester City
06 Dec BUR LIV 01:15 AM Burnley vs Liverpool
06 Dec FUL LEI 01:15 AM Fulham vs Leicester City
06 Dec WOL CHE 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
06 Dec EVE NEW 01:15 AM Everton vs Newcastle
06 Dec MAN ARS 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Arsenal
06 Dec TOT SOU 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Southampton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us