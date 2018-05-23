Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Ozil one of Arsenal's biggest talents - Emery

    Germany star Mesut Ozil has come in for regular criticism at Arsenal over recent seasons, but Unai Emery is a huge fan of his abilities.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 21:12 IST
    1.23K
    Ozil-Cropped
    Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil

    Mesut Ozil can be a vital player for Arsenal under Unai Emery, who is a huge admirer of the Germany international's talents.

    Ozil has regularly wowed the Emirates Stadium faithful with his creative skills since joining from Real Madrid in 2013, but the club's poor performances over recent years have also brought a slew of criticism for the 29-year-old.

    Emery addressed the media for the first time since his appointment as Arsenal head coach on Wednesday and suggested Ozil can expect to be central to his plans.

    "He's one of the biggest talents here at Arsenal and I want talented players here," said the ex-Sevilla boss, who is fresh from landing a domestic treble with Paris Saint-Germain.

    "I want to spend time with him and with all the players. I want to speak to him on a level. I want to speak to him about how excited I am to be here.

    "I want all the players to feel that. This is an exciting project and we all have to give 100 per cent."

    Jack Wilshere's future is less clear, with the midfielder out of contract at the end of next month.

    Emery declined to discuss Wilshere's situation specifically but reiterated his belief the squad left to him by Arsene Wenger might not be in need of major surgery despite finishing sixth in the Premier League this term.

    "I want to speak about the team collectively, I don't want to speak individually about the players," he explained.

    "This team is a big team with big players, great players and I think we need to change little things."

    Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal
    Why Unai Emery to Arsenal is like David Moyes to...
    RELATED STORY
    3 Things Unai Emery Needs To Do Right Away At Arsenal
    RELATED STORY
    10 of Arsene Wenger's most humiliating defeats at Arsenal
    RELATED STORY
    BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal confirm Emery appointment
    RELATED STORY
    Guardiola praises new Arsenal boss Emery
    RELATED STORY
    Defensive woes, travel sickness and Ozil's role - Emery's...
    RELATED STORY
    Emery yet to receive Arsenal offer
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal refuse to comment on Emery appointment claims
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal job a 'dream come true' for Emery
    RELATED STORY
    Wright slams Arsenal over Emery: It's like a sushi shop!
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018