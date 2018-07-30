Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ozil retirement is an opportunity, not a loss – Matthaus

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.20K   //    30 Jul 2018, 17:48 IST
MesutOzil-cropped
Mesut Ozil in action for Germany

Mesut Ozil's retirement from international football offers an opportunity for younger players to prosper, according to Lothar Matthaus.

Ozil has made himself unavailable for selection due to perceived mistreatment from the German Football Federation (DFB).

The midfielder ended his career with the national team in a three-part statement posted on social media, calling out both the DFB and their president, Reinhard Grindel, for incompetence and insensitivity toward his Turkish heritage.

However Matthaus, who won 150 caps, does not believe Ozil is a huge loss, given his recent performances for the national team.

"Mesut has been a great performer in the national team for eight years, but for a year and a half I have not liked [his displays]," Matthaus told Kicker. "But I have criticised him for that, everything else does not interest me.

"From a sporting perspective – even if it sounds harsh – it is not a loss, but a chance to change something in this position.

"It could have been dealt with better from the beginning, as many people were involved. It is a pity and sad that it did not work, because Ozil has done much for German football.

"The topic has been underestimated from the start, even by the DFB. Anyone can take pictures with who they want, but then they have to be prepared to face criticism and give answers – it was drawn out for too long."

Topics you might be interested in:
Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
The Mesut Ozil story: A footballing power lets itself down
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ozil was right to quit international football
RELATED STORY
Between the Lines: Mesut Ozil Hasn't 'Retired' But Is He...
RELATED STORY
Mesut Ozil releases statement announcing he does not feel...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal is a family for every player - Emery offers...
RELATED STORY
Mustafi stands by Ozil after Germany retirement
RELATED STORY
He's been playing rubbish for years - Hoeness hits out at...
RELATED STORY
Bobic critical of 'cowardly' Ozil
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal must sell Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
Furious Ozil accuses German media of turning country...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us