×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ozil's Germany absence a 'pity', says Sane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    13 Nov 2018, 21:36 IST
Mesut Ozil - cropped
Mesut Ozil and Leroy Sane in training for Germany

Leroy Sane said it was a "pity" that Mesut Ozil no longer plays for Germany after being asked about his former international team-mate by a fearless student on Tuesday.

Arsenal star Ozil announced he was leaving international football in July after accusing German Football Federation (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel of discrimination and "incompetence".

The outburst came after the midfielder felt he had been unfairly targeted for criticism following his meeting in May with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Germany held their media conference ahead of a friendly with Russia on Thursday at a school in Leipzig, with Sane put on the spot about Ozil's absence from the squad by a budding reporter.

"For me personally, it's a pity," he said.

"I would have liked to have played with him for a bit longer, as a footballer and as a good friend.

"Unfortunately, it is not like this anymore, but I think we have some more good players here, who I understand well and can learn a lot from."

Sane was not the only one to be asked an awkward question, with one student probing Manuel Neuer on his preference between Pep Guardiola and Germany boss Joachim Low.

Neuer, who played under Guardiola at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016, gracefully sidestepped the question, leaving Sane – who was signed by the Spaniard for Manchester City in 2016 – to deliver a diplomatic response.

"I think they are both very good coaches and both have already gained a lot of experience," he said.

"They both have their game philosophies and I think both have been very successful in recent years.

"I think it's really hard to say who is better."

Germany face Netherlands in the Nations League four days after their meeting with Russia.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Sane leaves Germany squad for 'personal reasons'
RELATED STORY
Sane confirms birth of daughter
RELATED STORY
I'm on the right side - Sane rules out Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Werner: Sane can be Germany's Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Muller hails 'exceptional' Sane
RELATED STORY
Leroy Sane gives his verdict on the Messi-Ronaldo debate
RELATED STORY
Guardiola has no issue with Sane despite Man City bench role
RELATED STORY
Sane spurred on by World Cup snub, Kroos criticism
RELATED STORY
Sane starts for Manchester City in Fulham clash
RELATED STORY
Sane needs to be told what to do – Kroos
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us