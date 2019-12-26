×
Ozil starts Arteta's first game at Bournemouth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 26, 2019
Dec 26, 2019 IST
Mesut Ozil - cropped
Mesut Ozil

Mikel Arteta has brought Mesut Ozil back into Arsenal's starting line-up at Bournemouth for his first game in charge of the Gunners.

Ozil was absent at Everton last time out and interim coach Freddie Ljungberg explained that though the German had a foot injury, he would not have featured anyway due to his angry reaction at being substituted in the home loss to Manchester City.

Yet new boss Arteta, who has kept Ljungberg on as one of his assistants on a new-look coaching staff, has included Ozil in his team as one of three changes, Alexandre Lacazette and Sokratis Papastathopoulos also coming in as Calum Chambers, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli drop out.

Striker Martinelli had been a doubt due to a hamstring injury while Chambers is missing through suspension.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
