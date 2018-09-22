Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Palace's Wan-Bissaka struck by bottle in Newcastle draw

Associated Press
NEWS
News
130   //    22 Sep 2018, 22:28 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was struck by a bottle thrown by visiting fans as his side drew with Newcastle 0-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle, still waiting for its first league victory of the season, turned in another toothless showing.

The traveling Newcastle supporters marked Mike Ashley's first appearance at a game since May 2017 by protesting against the club owner.

"We want Ashley out," was chanted repeatedly, and one Newcastle fan saw fit to throw a bottle at Palace right back Bissaka, who appeared unhurt by the incident and played on.

Palace also has problems. The London club has yet to win at home this season and wasted the best chances of a turgid encounter.

Driving rain drummed home the harsh realities that winter is coming, and on this evidence, lean times could await both clubs.

Associated Press
NEWS
Kenedy misses penalty as Newcastle and Cardiff draw 0-0
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
After loss to Arsenal, Newcastle United set their sights...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Bargain Hunt: Newcastle United's top five bargains under...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Newcastle United vs Chelsea FC -...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Bright moments fade quickly for...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United: A Falling Castle?
RELATED STORY
The biggest rivalries that originated in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Southampton frustrated by Burnley in Premier League draw
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us