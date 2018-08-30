Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Palace saved me from depression - Allardyce

Omnisport
NEWS
News
295   //    30 Aug 2018, 18:39 IST
samallardyce-cropped
Former Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce.

Sam Allardyce says Crystal Palace pulled him "out of a depression" after he was sacked from the England manager's job in 2016.

Allardyce was speaking after the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) instructed the Daily Telegraph to publish a correction over three "significant inaccuracies" in its coverage of an undercover investigation that led to his dismissal as manager of the Three Lions, although it did deem that the story was in the public interest.

Palace appointed Allardyce just three months after his England sacking following allegations of malpractice, and the 63-year-old said taking over at Selhurst Park moved him on from a period of turmoil in his life.

Allardyce told talkSPORT: "Crystal Palace saved me and pulled me out of a depression.

"My life was in turmoil, to say the least. I was living in a cloud – a cloud I couldn't get myself out of.

"[Chairman] Steve Parish said 'what a load of rubbish that was'."

Discussing the outcome of the IPSO review, Allardyce added: "We have been waiting months, years and years for this outcome.

"Clearly we're challenging the big boys and it's not an easy task.

"As far as we're concerned, we've won on the biggest of the counts and I believe that was the main reason I lost the England job."

Allardyce described himself as "black and blue" from kicking himself for attending a meeting in which his comments about third-party ownership were recorded, but said he would go back into football management again "if it's the right job".

On the question of whether he would pursue legal action against The Telegraph, he said: "I don't know if I want to pursue another two or three years.

"It's not about the money.

"In this country you're guilty – not innocent until proven guilty - especially if you're high profile."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Allardyce: Most Everton fans wanted me to stay
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Stats in favour of Mourinho, says Allardyce
RELATED STORY
Hodgson expects Zaha to stay at Crystal Palace despite...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace: Hits and flops from the game
RELATED STORY
England's my salvation – Rose reveals depression battle
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: 4 key takeaways
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Liverpool's probable...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Victory at Crystal Palace exemplifies Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
Tomorrow LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
Tomorrow BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
Tomorrow CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Tomorrow EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us