×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Palace shocks Man City 3-2 in biggest EPL upset so far

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    22 Dec 2018, 22:36 IST
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Crystal Palace put three goals past defending champion Manchester City, including a stunning strike by Andros Townsend, to win 3-2 on Saturday in the biggest upset of the English Premier League so far.

City fell four points behind leader Liverpool with one round to go before the midway stage of the campaign.

Palace hadn't won a league game at City since 1990 and went behind to a header from Ilkay Gundogan in the 27th minute.

Jeffrey Schlupp equalized for the visitors in the 33rd before a magnificent long-range dipping shot from Townsend into the top-right corner put Palace ahead two minutes later.

Luka Milivojevic converted a penalty in the 51st after a foul by Kyle Walker on Max Meyer as Palace led 3-1.

Palace had a nervous finish after City substitute Kevin De Bruyne made it 3-2 in the 85th with an apparent cross which goalkeeper Vicente Guaita couldn't keep out. Gabriel Jesus headed over the bar as City went close to grabbing a point but Roy Hodgson's team successfully held out.

Associated Press
NEWS
Premier League: 7 of the biggest disappointments so far
RELATED STORY
5 one-man teams in the Premier League thus far
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Biggest disappointments in the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 biggest shocks so far
RELATED STORY
Revealed: 5 most shocking results in Europe so far
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League XI - Top picks so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League Team of the Season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons for Liverpool's...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Best XI of the season so far
RELATED STORY
Top 4 signings of the 2018-19 football season so far
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us