Pallotta aiming to add Nzonzi to his best Roma squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
266   //    01 Aug 2018, 16:33 IST
StevenNzonzi - cropped
Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi

Roma president James Pallotta is interested in signing "beast" Steven Nzonzi, but believes this is already the best squad he has had at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Champions League semi-finalists have been active in the transfer market, bringing in Robin Olsen, Javier Pastore, Bryan Cristante and Justin Kluivert, among others, with Alisson and Radja Nainggolan moving on.

Nzonzi appears to be Roma's next target, despite reported complications in a move for the Sevilla midfielder.

"Nzonzi is a beast," Pallotta told Il Messaggero. "He's not too old; he's 29 years old and he's in perfect shape.

"There is never a problem of age for a player, it's about his quality and the sustainability of the deal."

Despite the Giallorossi's interest in Nzonzi and a failed move for Malcom, Pallotta is confident that Roma have their strongest group of players yet during his presidency.

Asked about the possibility of bringing in AC Milan star Suso, he replied: "If there is an opportunity for us we will take it, but we don't need another winger.

"On paper, we have the best team we have ever had under me. [Patrik] Schick and [Rick] Karsdorp are back, [Luca] Pellegrini and [Cengiz] Under have been developing for a year.

"Pastore, [Ivan] Marcano, Cristante and Kluivert are all great signings. The team has been built and organised to score more.

"We have a very good team and we will see what happens."

