Palmeiras 2 Boca Juniors 2 (2-4 agg): Superclasico Copa Libertadores final set

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    01 Nov 2018, 08:21 IST
BocaJuniors - Cropped
Boca Juniors celebrate

Boca Juniors set up a first ever Superclasico Copa Libertadores final after overcoming Palmeiras on Wednesday.

A 2-2 draw in Sao Paulo was enough for Boca to move into the decider courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate win, and fierce rivals River Plate await in the final.

Dario Benedetto, Boca's hero in the semi-final first leg, scored once again off the bench, ending Palmeiras' challenge after Luan and Gustavo Gomez had dragged them back into the tie.

Ramon Abila's opener had put Boca in complete control, before Palmeiras' fightback.

But the six-time champions moved into the final for a record 11th time and rivals River will be aiming to deny them a seventh title.

Palmeiras made the better start in the second leg and thought they had a 10th-minute goal through Bruno Henrique, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was used to correctly rule out the effort for offside.

Instead, Boca went ahead in the 18th minute, Abila tapping in after superb work by Sebastian Villa.

But Luiz Felipe Scolari's Palmeiras worked their way back into the tie to begin the second half, Luan drilling in a low finish after a set-piece.

The hosts then struck again through a Gomez penalty, awarded after Carlos Izquierdoz clumsily brought down Dudu.

However, Benedetto came on to haunt Palmeiras once more, drilling in a brilliant 25-yard finish to end the tie.

