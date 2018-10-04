Palmeiras 2 Colo-Colo 0 (4-0 agg): Scolari's side ease into Libertadores semis

Palmeiras celebrate

Palmeiras eased into the Copa Libertadores semi-finals after a 2-0 win over Colo-Colo in Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

The Brazilian giants' win saw them complete a 4-0 aggregate success, having claimed the first leg of the quarter-final tie 2-0 away from home.

Goals from Dudu and Miguel Borja either side of half-time at the Allianz Parque sealed a comfortable win for Luiz Felipe Scolari's men.

The 1999 champions will face either Boca Juniors or Cruzeiro in the last four.

Already in control of the tie, Palmeiras opened the scoring in the second leg eight minutes before half-time.

Dudu ran at the Colo-Colo defence before unleashing a wonderful 25-yard effort into the top corner.

And eight minutes after half-time, Palmeiras' win was sealed, Borja clinically finishing from the penalty spot.

@MiguelABorja9 llegó a los 9 goles en la #CONMEBOLLibertadores y es el máximo anotador de la Copa junto a Wilson Morelo (@SantaFe).



Marcó, de penal, el segundo de @Palmeiras ante @ColoColo. pic.twitter.com/35GL9Xh20h — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) October 4, 2018