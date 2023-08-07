Palmeiras entertain Atletico Mineiro at the Allianz Parque in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Wednesday (August 9).

The hosts won the first leg 1-0 in Belo Horizonte last week, thanks to Raphael Veiga's first-half strike. It will be the third meeting between the two sides in 2023, with Atletico winless in both clashes.

Palmeiras suffered a 2-1 away defeat in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday against Fluminense, their first reverse across competitions in five games. Atletico, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after 11 games with a 2-0 away win over Sao Paulo in the league on Saturday, thanks to goals from Hulk and Cristian Pavon.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two south Brazilian rivals have squared off 54 times across competitions, with five of them coming in the Libertadores. Palmeiras lead 23-15.

They have met in three consecutive seasons in the Libertadores, with Palmeiras winning on both previous occasions.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in nine meetings against Atletico, drawing seven, with as many games producing under 2.5 goals.

Palmeiras have lost twice in five home games after going unbeaten in their first 19 home games of the season across competitions.

Five of their last six meetings at Palmeiras have ended in draws.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Palemiras are unbeaten at home against Atletico since 2016. In the league, both teams have conceded 17 goals, while Palmeiras have outscored Atletico 33-21 in 18 games. The hosts have won their last six Libertadores games.

Meanwhile, Atletico have one win in 11 games, failing to score in four of their last six games caross competitions. They have not scored in four of their last five meetings at Palmeiras.

Seven of their last nine meetings have ended in draws, so expect the trend to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Atletico

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Raphael Veiga to score or assist any time - Yes