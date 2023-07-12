Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

Palmeiras welcome local rivals Sao Paulo to the Allianz Parque in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals on Thursday (July 13).

The first leg ended in a 1-0 home win for Sao Paulo last week, with Rafinha scoring an 82nd-minute winner from Wellington Rato's assist. They eliminated Palmeiras in the Round of 16 last season and will look to repeat the feat.

Both teams played draws in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. Palmeiras drew 1-1 with Flamengo. Dudu broke the deadlock in the 24th minute before Giorgian de Arrascaeta equalised for Flamengo. Sao Paulo, meanwhile, drew goalless with RB Bragantino.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Sao Paulo-based rivals have squared off 342 times across competitions since 1930. Both teams have 115 wins.

Five of their meetings have come in the Copa do Brasil, with Sao Paulo leading 4-1.

They have one win apiece in three meetings in 2023.

Their last two meetings at Palmeiras have ended goalless.

Sao Paulo are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning thrice and keeping four clean sheets.

Palmeiras have one win in six games across competitions.

Palmeiras have suffered 1-0 defeats in their last two Copa do Brasil games.

Sao Paulo have kept four clean sheets in their five Copa do Brasil games.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Palmeiras have one win in their last six games across competitions, failing to score thrice. At home, though, they have lost once this season.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games across competitions and have kept four straight clean sheets. They have suffered just one defeat against Palmeiras in their last six games.

Palmeiras have not scored in three of their last four games against Sao Paulo. Moreover, with Sao Paulo leading on aggregate, a low-scoring stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Sao Paulo

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Dudu to score or assist any time - Yes

