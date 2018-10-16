×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Panama peg back South Korea to draw friendly 2-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    16 Oct 2018, 19:37 IST
AP Image

South Korea threw away a two-goal lead and ended up drawing with Panama 2-2 in a friendly in Cheonan on Tuesday.

Just four days after defeating Uruguay 2-1, South Korea raced to a good start against the Central Americans, who lost in Japan 3-0 on Friday.

Defender Park Joo-ho scored his first international goal for 38 games after four minutes, converting a cross from Hwang Hee-chan.

Half an hour later, Hwang In-beom scored after good work from Son Heung-min.

Panama pulled a goal back at the end of the first half through a header from Abdiel Arroyo.

Four minutes after the restart, they leveled thanks to a shot from Rolando Blackburn outside the area.

Following its last home of the year, South Korea completes its preparations for the Asian Cup in January with November games against Australia and Uzbekistan.

Associated Press
NEWS
Son misses penalty but South Korea beats Uruguay 2-1
RELATED STORY
Minamino, Ito score as Japan beats Panama 3-0 in friendly
RELATED STORY
South Korea edge out Uruguay in Seoul
RELATED STORY
Paulo Bento named new South Korea coach
RELATED STORY
Son misses penalty, South Korea still beats Costa Rica 2-0
RELATED STORY
Japan see off Uruguay in seven-goal thriller
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: South Korea win consecutive Gold medals...
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba back to friendly environment with France
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 Chinese Super League stars to look out...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 historic matches between the two...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us