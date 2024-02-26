Panetolikos vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

Panetolikos host Olympiacos at the Panetolikos Stadium on Wednesday (February 28) in the Stoiximan Super League.

The hosts have struggled in the league, finding themselves fighting for survival. Panetolikos lost 3-1 to PAOK in their last game, taking the lead after five minutes through an Ilias Chatzitheodoridis stunner before conceding twice in the final 20 minutes.

Panetolikos are 11th in the league table with 19 points from 24 games and are two points above last-placed Kifisia.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form. They had a 2-1 comeback win over Asteras last time out, with Ayoub El Kaabi coming off the bench to score a late brace. Olympiacos are fourth in the standings with 50 points.

Panetolikos vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 27 previous meetings, Panetolikos trail Olympiacos 24-1.

Olympiacos have won their last five games in the fixture.

Panetolikos are without a clean sheet in 24 games in the fixture since 2013.

Olympiacos have scored 53 league goals Only Panathinaikos (58) and PAOK (62) have scored more.

All four of the Canaries' league wins this season have come at home.

Panetolikos vs Olympiacos Prediction

Panetolikos have lost two of their last three games after going unbeaten in three. They have lost four of their last six home games, though.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning streak and have won all but one of their last eight games across competitions. They have won four of their last five games on the road and should come out on top.

Prediction: Panetolikos 1-3 Olympiacos

Panetolikos vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Olympiacos

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of their last 10 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)