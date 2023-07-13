Panevezys vs Milsami Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023 

Panevezys and Milsami square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League first round qualifying on Thursday (July 13).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 home win over Kauno Zalgiris in the Lithuanian A Lyga last weekend. Jeffrey Sarpong, Chafik Tigroudja and Sebastian Rincon found the back of the net to inspire the win.

Milsami, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against Zimbru Chisinau in a friendly last month. Their last competitive game in May was a 4-0 defeat at Sheriff Tiraspol.

Panevezys booked their spot in the qualifiers courtesy of their third-placed finish in the Lithuanian A Lyga, while Milsami finished fourth in the Moldovan Super Liga.

The winner of this tie will face Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the second round of the qualifiers.

Panevezys vs Milsami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were also paired in the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers last season, where Milsami progressed with a 2-0 aggregate win.

Panevezys have won their last six games, keeping a clean sheet in each win.

Milsami's last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Milsami have won just one of their last ten away games, losing five.

Four of Milsami's last six games in European qualifiers have produced at least three goals.

Panevezys are unbeaten in 11 home games across competitions, winning eight.

Panevezys vs Milsami Prediction

The two sides will resume hostilities just one year on from meeting each other at the same stage of the competition. Panevezys are on a fine run of form, having won their last six games, with their defensive solidity playing a key role in this run.

The Lithuanian side are the favourites, and their strong home form gives them an added advantage. However, they will be wary of the threat posed by their opponents who defied odds to secure qualification last term.

Nevertheless, expect Panevezys to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Panevezys 2-0 Milsami

Panevezys vs Milsami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Panevezys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes