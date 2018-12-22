×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pantomime villain Deeney helps Watford sink West Ham

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23   //    22 Dec 2018, 23:21 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — A first-half penalty by Troy Deeney and a late goal from Gerard Deulofeu led Watford to a 2-0 victory at West Ham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

West Ham was bidding to win a fifth match in a row but fell behind when Robert Pereyra wriggled free in the penalty area and was caught by a clumsy late challenge from Fabian Balbuena.

Lukasz Fabianski saved Deeney's previous three spot kicks. This time, though, he had no chance as Deeney blasted the ball into a top corner.

Deeney, relishing his role as pantomime villain at the London Stadium, then celebrated by punching the corner flag out of the ground and goading the West Ham supporters.

West Ham, which had been hoping to climb into the top six, went close when Michail Antonio twice hit the woodwork.

Deulofeu finished off the home team with a low drive in the 87th minute.

Associated Press
NEWS
Deeney jokes he'll 'smash' former Watford star Richarlison
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho: The Pantomime villain in football
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Watford Review- Why Gunners will keep on...
RELATED STORY
EFL Cup: West Ham win 8-0 as Hazard dumps out Liverpool
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19 - Arsenal v Watford: Post Match Observations
RELATED STORY
Fosu-Mensah says sorry for tackle on Deeney
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Will Win Against Watford...
RELATED STORY
Warnock brands refereeing situation 'a disgrace' after...
RELATED STORY
Javi Garcia and the resurrection of Watford
RELATED STORY
5 top players West Ham United nearly signed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us