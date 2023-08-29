PAOK vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

PAOK host Hearts at the Stadio Toumbas on Thursday (August 31) for the second leg of their playoffs clash in the Europa Conference League, looking to complete the job.

The White-Blacks won the first leg 2-1 in Edinburgh last week, fighting back from an early deficit. Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring for Hearts from the spot in the ninth minute, but their lead lasted just three minutes, as PAOK were back on level terms.

Stefan Schwab equalised in the 12th minute, also from the spot, In the 75th minute, again from the spot, Andrija Zivkovic made it 2-1 for the visitors. Aiming for their second appearance in the Conference League, PAOK are just a draw away from reaching the group stage.

Raazvan Lucescu's side added more wind to their sails at the weekend after beating Kifisia 2-1 in the Super League Greece on Sunday. With two wins from two games this season, PAOK are second in the standings, trailing leaders Olympiacos on goal difference.

Hearts, meanwhile, went out in the group stage of the Conference League last season. They to win by at least two goals to reach that stage again. Their confidence was dealt another blow, though, as Dundee United beat them 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

PAOK vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second competitive meeting between the two sides, after their first-leg clash last week.

PAOK have met Scottish opponents thrice, winning once: the 2-1 win over Hearts in the first leg.

Hearts have lost their last two games: 2-1 vs PAOK in the Europa Conference League qualifier and 1-0 vs Dundee in the Scottish Premiership.

PAOK have won their last four games across competitions, scoring at least twice.

Hearts have lost four of their last five away games in Europe (including qualifiers and main event), including their most recent one on the road: 2-1 vs Rosenborg.

PAOK are unbeaten in five European qualifiers this season, winning three, including their last two.

PAOK vs Hearts Prediction

PAOK are on a much better run of form than their opponents and should take the win to reach the group stage.

Prediction: PAOK 2-1 Hearts

PAOK vs Hearts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PAOK

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes