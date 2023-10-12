Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu clash at the Stade Numa-Daly Magenta in Noumea, New Caledonia, on Saturday (October 14) in the 2023 MSG Prime Minister's Cup.

Both teams have lost both their games in the competitions and will look to pull down the curtains on their campaign with a win.

PNG have lost 3-1 to Solomon Islands and New Caledonia in their last two games. Having won the cup last year, the defending champions have been a damp squib this year, relinquishing their crown in limp fashion.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu were thrashed 4-0 by New Caledonia in their first game before losing 1-0 to Solomon Islands. With a goal-difference of -5, Vanuatu are at the bottom of the table in the cup, with PNG (-4) only marginally ahead of them.

Emerson Alcântara's side are also the only team in the cup who haven't scored, drawing a blank in both games.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 clashes between the two sides, with PNG winning six and losing three.

Vanuatu and PNG last met in the 2022 MSG Prime Minister's Cup, which the Cuscus won 1-0.

Vanuatu's last win over PNG came in April 2000 (4-1 win in the Oceania Cup).

Vanuatu have lost their last two games and five of their last six.

PNG are winless in four games this year, losing thrice.

PNG have conceded 18 goals in four games this year, netting four times.

Vanuatu are scoreless in two games

PNG are 162nd in the world, while Vanuatu are six places below them.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Prediction

PNG and Vanuatu have both flattered to deceive in the cup, especially the former, who had won the cup just last year. Their defence has been horrible, but Vanuatu haven't fared much better either, so exxpect a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: PNG 1-1 Vanuatu

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes