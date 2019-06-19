×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Paraguay's Messi challenge outlined by Berizzo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
129   //    19 Jun 2019, 14:52 IST
LionelMessi - cropped
Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi must be stopped by a collective effort from Paraguay in Wednesday's crunch Copa America clash, according to their head coach Eduardo Berizzo.

Both teams endured disappointing starts to the continental showpiece, with Paraguay letting a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw against Qatar, while Argentina were abject in a 2-0 loss to Colombia.

As his quest for major honours with his country trudges on, Argentina will again look to Messi for inspiration and former Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao boss Berizzo concedes there is no easy solution when it comes to tackling the Barcelona superstar.

"To annul a player like Messi is not an individual task, it is a collective task," he told reporters ahead of taking on his native country.

"When you try to neutralise him, he opens the way [for others]. So the question is not centred only on him, but on the possibilities that are generated from him for other players."

Paraguay's late collapse against Qatar stung Berizzo and he wants to see a response from his players – particularly in terms of game management when they are in possession.

"We have talked about what happened and what we have to improve," he added.

"That is control of the ball and [making sure] that the process of the match does not escape us depending on the result.

"We have to sustain the plan from beginning to end."

Advertisement
Berizzo: Qatar and Japan shouldn't be at Copa America
RELATED STORY
Argentina v Paraguay: Messi & Co. looking to get up and running in Brazil
RELATED STORY
Ballon D'or 2019: Van Dijk, Messi, Bernardo Silva? Ronaldo an underdog for once
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Klopp relishing the Messi challenge
RELATED STORY
Will Messi accept Ronaldo’s challenge? 4 potential transfer destinations for the Argentine ace
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: 5 UEFA Champions League performances that prove he is the GOAT
RELATED STORY
"I think he's now more complete than ever", Cesc Fabregas praises Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi must accept Cristiano Ronaldo’s challenge to test himself in another league
RELATED STORY
4 things Lionel Messi must do to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Will Take Over Messi and Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT BOL PER
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Peru
FT BRA VEN
0 - 0
 Brazil vs Venezuela
Tomorrow COL QAT 03:00 AM Colombia vs Qatar
Tomorrow ARG PAR 06:00 AM Argentina vs Paraguay
21 Jun URU JAP 04:30 AM Uruguay vs Japan
International Friendlies 2019
18 Jun BEN MAU 10:00 PM Benin vs Mauritania
Today COT ZAM 06:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Zambia
Today SOU ANG 09:00 PM South Africa vs Angola
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us