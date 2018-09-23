Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Paris Saint-Germain's positive response buoys Tuchel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    23 Sep 2018, 22:48 IST
Tuchel - cropped
Thomas Tuchel was pleased with Paris Saint-Germain's response to their defeat at Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel was thrilled with Paris Saint-Germain's reaction to their defeat to Liverpool after the Ligue 1 champions saw off Rennes 3-1.

Adrien Rabiot's early own goal provided an early set back, but Angel Di Maria's sweet strike restored parity on the stroke of half-time, with Thomas Meunier and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting completing the turnaround after the interval.

The victory keeps PSG perfect in Ligue 1 under Tuchel, with six wins from six, and the former Borussia Dortmund boss was delighted with how his side responded to their 3-2 defeat at Anfield in the Champions League.

"This is a good reaction from us after the match at Anfield and after the first goal of Rennes," Tuchel told beIN Sports. 

"I am happy. We played a match with a lot of courage and intensity. We improved. We still need to improve as well. 

"We took 15 to 20 minutes to respond [to Rennes' goal]. When we lost the ball we recovered it very quickly, thanks to our pressing.

"It was hard to defend against Rennes. It was a tough match but it's good to win for our confidence."

Omnisport
NEWS
Bayern approach arrived too late - Tuchel
RELATED STORY
PSG boss Tuchel lauds 'unbelievably talented' Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Neymar to face Liverpool, confirms PSG's Tuchel
RELATED STORY
New Beginnings - PSG under Thomas Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Record-breaking Tuchel undecided on PSG team to face...
RELATED STORY
PSG attack lacked aggression, says Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Strict and astute, Thomas Tuchel is the right coach for PSG
RELATED STORY
Tuchel the best coach in the world – PSG president...
RELATED STORY
There is no problem with Cavani - Tuchel silences rumours...
RELATED STORY
Tuchel reiterates Rabiot importance to PSG amid exit fears
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us