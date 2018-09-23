Paris Saint-Germain's positive response buoys Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was pleased with Paris Saint-Germain's response to their defeat at Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel was thrilled with Paris Saint-Germain's reaction to their defeat to Liverpool after the Ligue 1 champions saw off Rennes 3-1.

Adrien Rabiot's early own goal provided an early set back, but Angel Di Maria's sweet strike restored parity on the stroke of half-time, with Thomas Meunier and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting completing the turnaround after the interval.

The victory keeps PSG perfect in Ligue 1 under Tuchel, with six wins from six, and the former Borussia Dortmund boss was delighted with how his side responded to their 3-2 defeat at Anfield in the Champions League.

"This is a good reaction from us after the match at Anfield and after the first goal of Rennes," Tuchel told beIN Sports.

20 - @PSG_English have scored 20 goals in six Ligue 1 games this season, the second highest tally at this stage in the 21st century after…Paris in 2017/18 (21 goals). Monster. pic.twitter.com/xLxjkUo8kN — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 23, 2018

"I am happy. We played a match with a lot of courage and intensity. We improved. We still need to improve as well.

"We took 15 to 20 minutes to respond [to Rennes' goal]. When we lost the ball we recovered it very quickly, thanks to our pressing.

"It was hard to defend against Rennes. It was a tough match but it's good to win for our confidence."