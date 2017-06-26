Parish surprised by Allardyce's Palace exit but excited by De Boer arrival

Sam Allardyce's exit from Crystal Palace was a surprise to Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, who is excited by new boss Frank de Boer.

by Omnisport News 26 Jun 2017, 19:44 IST

New Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer

Frank de Boer is a "fantastically exciting" appointment for Crystal Palace, according to the club's chairman Steve Parish, who said he was surprised when Sam Allardcye quit the club.

Allardyce resigned from the position after leading Palace to Premier League survival, with De Boer appointed on a three-year deal as his successor on Monday.

Parish accepted it came as a shock when Allardyce opted not to stay on at Selhurst Park but the Palace chairman is looking forward to the club's future under the Dutchman's leadership.

"It was a bit surprising but we felt Sam was going to evaluate his position at the end," Parish told a press conference. "I'd like to thank Sam for the work he did.

"He consulted with us on the new appointment and talked with me about who we should pick. It was a surprise but it was the right time after keeping us in the division.

"He'd be welcome back any time but as one door closes another one opens. This is the first time in my seven years here we've had time to look at what we want to do.

"It takes time, people are all over the world, I went to see Frank in Ibiza and we flew people in, but this was the time to get someone in. We've got a pre-season tour to Asia and it gives Frank the time he needs to know the squad and see who we need to bring in."

Welcome @frank150570 to #cpfc, @manbetxofficial as new sponsor and the new away shirt A post shared by Steve Parish (@chair4palace) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Palace had been linked with managers including Garry Monk, Marco Silva and Claudio Ranieri - all of whom have new jobs elsewhere - but Parish said De Boer's desire to come to Palace was key to his appointment.

"Perhaps the most important thing for this one was two or three days after we met, Frank's agent rang me," Parish added. "He said, 'You'll see a story in the paper saying this club are interested in Frank, but just to let you know he is not interested in going there, he just wants Crystal Palace'.



"Normally in these situations you see a manager, it gets out [in the media], then everybody gets interested because you are interested. It becomes a bunfight. But Frank made it clear it was a great opportunity for him and that meant a lot to me also."

@FdeBoerofficial: "It's fantastic that I can be the manager of this brilliant club."#deBoerIsOurs pic.twitter.com/MdRoxqSjpx — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 26, 2017

Reports have suggested Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda could go on strike after losing his place in the team to Wayne Hennessey last season, but Parish does not believe the Frenchman will fail to report for pre-season training under the club's new manager.

"We expect to see Steve on Friday," Parish said. "If you're a Palace player you turn up to training.

"I know Steve and he's a super guy. I can't imagine he wouldn't be here."

