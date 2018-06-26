Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pastore completes €24.7m Roma switch

Just hours after selling Radja Nainggolan to Inter, Roma announced the signing of Javier Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 19:05 IST
160
JavierPastore - cropped
Javier Pastore has joined Roma for €24.7m

Javier Pastore has signed a five-year deal at Roma in a €24.7million move from Paris Saint-Germain, the Serie A club confirmed.

The 29-year-old arrived on a busy Tuesday for Roma, with Radja Nainggolan having completed his €38m departure to Inter and Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo moving in the opposite direction for a combined €14m.

Pastore won five Ligue 1 titles at PSG but fell out of favour under Unai Emery in 2017-18 and, due to his lack of playing time at club level, was overlooked for Argentina's World Cup squad.

The playmaker spent two productive seasons in Serie A with Palermo prior to his move to Paris, and he is delighted to be back in familiar surroundings.

"I am very happy to be here at Roma. It is great to return to Italy and to do it with such a great club," said Pastore in a statement.

"I hope to repay in full all the enthusiasm, support and affection that Roma fans have shown me already."

Pastore has been capped 29 times by Argentina and was named Serie A Young Footballer of the Year in 2010, having helped Palermo to a fifth-place finish and a spot in the Europa League.

Roma sporting director Monchi said: "The signing of Javier makes me very happy because we are talking about the sort of player who can excite the fans he plays for.

"In my career as a sporting director I have signed a lot of players, but Javier might just be the one with the most talent."

