Patronato vs FBC Melgar Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4, 2023 

Patronato and FBC Melgar battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores matchday three fixture on Thursday (May 4).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw against Nueve Chicago at home in the Argentine league last weekend. Melgar, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 5-0 home win over AD Cantolao in the Peruvian league. Bernardo Cuesta and Luis Iberico scored braces in the rout.

Los Rojinegros will now turn their attention back to the continent, where they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Atletico Nacional in their last game. Dorlan Pabon's hat-trick inspired the Colombians to all three points.

Patronato, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Paraguayan side Olimpia Asuncion three weeks ago. Fernando Cardozo scored the winner just before the break. The defeat left the Argentine club rooted to the bottom of Group H and are yet to register their first points of the campaign. Melgar, meanwhile, are one point better off in third spot.

Patronato vs FBC Melgar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Patronato have managed just one win in their last six games across competitions.

Five of Melgar's last seven competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Patronato's last five games across competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Melgar are yet to register a win in eight away games this season. However, they have drawn four of the last five games on their travels.

Four of Patronato's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Patronato vs FBC Melgar Prediction

Neither Patronato nor Melgar have been consistent in recent weeks, with the latter still searching for their first away win of the campaign.

Both sides are already behind in the race for qualification, with Patronato yet to register a point in the Libertadores. Another defeat would be disastrous for Facunco Sava's side.

The hosts have been involved in low-scoring games this season, while Melgar have shown a penchant for draws, particularly on their travels. The two sides should cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Patronato 1-1 Melgar

Patronato vs FBC Melgar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

