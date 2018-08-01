Pavard not needed as Boateng replacement - Rummenigge

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 589 // 01 Aug 2018, 15:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Benjamin Pavard in action for Stuttgart.

Bayern Munich will not sign Benjamin Pavard even if Jerome Boateng leaves for Paris Saint-Germain, according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Bundesliga champions have been strongly linked with World Cup winner Pavard, a player Niko Kovac admires.

Rumours of their interest have been tied to reports of Germany mainstay Boateng's likely move to PSG, which would rob Bayern's defence of 76 caps worth of international experience.

Rummenigge, however, insists the versatile Pavard, who has spent the past two seasons with Stuttgart, is not required as a replacement.

"No. We have [Mats] Hummels, we have [Niklas] Sule, we have [Javi] Martinez who can play in central defence, [David] Alaba and two young players, Lukas Mai and Chris Richards," the former West Germany forward told Sport Bild.

"There is a lot of quality."

Rummenigge's comments came after he had forcefully denied Robert Lewandowski would be sold, insisting the club would reject offers of up to €150million.

Head coach Kovac has also affirmed his desire to keep the prolific Poland striker at Allianz Arena.

"I predict today: Lewandowski will play a super season and surpass his [single-season] goal record of 30 [league] goals at Bayern Munich. He'll accelerate like never before," Rummenigge said.

Bayern commence their Bundesliga title defence at home to Hoffenheim on August 24.