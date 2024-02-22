PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

PEC Zwolle host PSV Eindhoven at the Mac3Park Stadion on Saturday (February 24) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league, losing 1-0 by Almere City last time out. PEC are 10th in the league table with 27 points from 22 games. PSV, meanwhile, are on course for of a first Eredivisie title since 2018.

They picked up a dominant 2-0 win over Heracles Almelo in their last outing before drawing 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last-16 in midweek.

The visitors are atop the Eredivisie with 62 points picked. They are 10 points above defending champions Feyenoord in second place.

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Zwolle and PSV, who lead 34-6.

PSV have won their last 16 games in the fixture since 2015.

PEC haven't kept a clean sheet in the fixture since the 1982-83 Eredivisie campaign.

PSV are the highest-scoring side in the top flight this season with 70 goals.

The Bluefingers have picked up 11 points at home in the league. Only Vitesse and Volendam (7) have picked up fewer.

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

PEC's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak. They have, however, won just one of their last five home games.

PSV, meanwhile, are on a five-game unbeaten streak and have lost just once since September. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the leaders win comfortably.

Prediction: PEC 1-3 PSV

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last 10 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six matchups.)