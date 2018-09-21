Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pedro allays injury fears after Europa League clash

21 Sep 2018
Chelsea midfielder Pedro

Pedro has confirmed Maurizio Sarri's diagnosis that the shoulder injury he sustained against PAOK is not as serious as first feared.

The forward left Thursday's Europa League clash with PAOK, which Chelsea won 1-0, in pain after clashing with opposition goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis.

In his post-match media conference Sarri suggested the problem was not serious, and Pedro – who has scored three goal in five Premier League appearances under the Italian – reiterated that fact on social media.

 

Following the victory, Pedro wrote on Instagram: "Good start in the Europa League. Everything's OK despite the incident at the end of the game.

"Come on Blues!!"

Chelsea go into Sunday's clash with West Ham United hoping to extend their 100 per cent record in 2018-19 to seven games in all competitions.

Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
