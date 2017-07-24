Pedro suffered facial fractures, Conte confirms

Antonio Conte has revealed the extent of the damage suffered by Pedro Rodriguez in a sickening collision with Arsenal's David Ospina.

by Omnisport News 24 Jul 2017, 15:54 IST

Pedro Rodriguez playing for Chelsea

Pedro suffered multiple facial fractures in a collision with David Ospina but could return to training within 10 days, according to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who is ready to use Alvaro Morata off the bench against Bayern Munich.

Spain forward Pedro had to be substituted in the first half of Chelsea's 3-0 friendly win over Arsenal in Beijing on Saturday and has returned to London to undergo treatment on the injury he suffered when Colombia goalkeeper Ospina committed a reckless, high challenge.

Speaking ahead of the International Champions Cup match against Bayern Munich in Singapore, Conte offered an update on the wellbeing of the 29-year-old former Barcelona player.

"The situation was more serious [than we thought]," he said.

"I hoped it was only a concussion. Instead he had multiple fractures but I think with a mask and about 10 days' work, he could come back to work with us."

Asked if it was a fair challenge by Ospina, Conte said: "Nope, absolutely not. I was a player and I know the difference. He didn't go to win the ball."

@AlvaroMorata heading out to training for the first time as a Chelsea player! #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/DzbD2Gn1GI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 23, 2017

Conte would not discuss the situation of Diego Costa, who is widely expected to leave Chelsea in the off-season.

But the manager is enthusiastic about the arrival of striker Morata, an expensive acquisition from Real Madrid.

"He is a young player but [has] a lot of experience in his career," he said.

"He played with two big teams, Juventus and Real Madrid, played difficult games and won the Champions League last year.

"I think he can have a good impact. For sure, the Premier League is a different league when you compare with other leagues… [but] Morata is ready to have a good impact in the Premier League."

And Conte indicated the 24-year-old is likely to make his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt as a substitute against Bayern.

"I will give him the possibility [of playing] a part of the game," he said.

"Not from the start. He [just] stepped into [working with the team]."

We're training in the National Stadium in Singapore tonight! #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/HdgLOubZsA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 24, 2017

Conte, who refused to discuss rumours of a move for Inter and Italy player Antonio Candreva, knows the forthcoming campaign is likely to prove tougher than his debut in 2016-17, when Chelsea were not involved in the Champions League.

"I think the only way is to work very hard with my players," he said of balancing the demands of domestic and European commitments.

"We can do this by playing the right way next season.

"To play [in the] Champions League is great and right for the club, the players are enthusiastic.

"[The] players are playing one competition more and we are working very well to prepare in the right way."