Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pekerman 'extremely concerned' by James injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
JamesRodriguez - Cropped
Colombia's James Rodriguez leaves the field

Jose Pekerman is unsure as to the nature of James Rodriguez's injury woe but concedes he finds the situation "extremely concerning".

Colombia progressed to the World Cup last 16 as winners of Group H thanks to a 1-0 triumph over Senegal in Samara on Thursday.

However, they were forced to play without the talismanic James for two thirds of the contest, after the Bayern Munich playmaker was replaced by Luis Muriel.

A calf injury meant James was forced to start on the bench in the opening game against Japan, but he returned to the first XI against Poland last time out and put in a sparkling display, setting up two goals in a resounding 3-0 success.

He cut a disconsolate figure as he trudged from the Samara turf, though, heading straight down the tunnel before Yerry Mina's second-half header sealed qualification and sent Senegal out.

"What I can say is I'm extremely concerned, it's a very tough situation for my team," Pekerman told a media conference.

"I didn't want to address this in comments because it seems one of these topics [that] can overshadow everything else.

"In the last Poland match James felt fatigue but it was only fatigue and that was due to him not being present in the previous match.

"He trained normally for us until yesterday, he stayed on afterwards practicing finishing, free-kicks, penalties. He was fully fit in training and in the last training session there was no hint of any injury but right now I don't know where he stands, to be honest."

Pekerman was asked if the issue was a recurrence of James' calf injury, but the veteran coach was unable to provide a definitive diagnosis so soon after full-time.

"At the moment I don't have that information, I cannot confirm or deny anything, we'll have to wait and see," he said.

"We do hope that we'll hear good news after he's gone for his check-up and we'll get a clear idea of what happened.

"What we're trying to do now is think about what we need to do going forward."

Pekerman contemplating unleashing James and Quintero...
RELATED STORY
Changes coming to Colombia's team at World Cup after loss
RELATED STORY
Pekerman dedicates Colombia's win to Carlos Sanchez
RELATED STORY
Pekerman criticises Barcelona's treatment of Yerry Mina
RELATED STORY
Colombia's Aguilar ruled out against Senegal due to injury
RELATED STORY
Quintero and James plot Colombia's way through uncharted...
RELATED STORY
Pekerman never doubted Mina despite Barcelona struggles
RELATED STORY
James absent from Colombia line-up
RELATED STORY
Colombia coach gives 4-point wish list for World Cup match
RELATED STORY
Kane injury leaves Pochettino 'concerned'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us