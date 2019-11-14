×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Pele names Messi as world's 'most complete player'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14 Nov 2019, 16:12 IST
Lionel Messi - cropped
Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Brazil legend Pele believes Lionel Messi is the most complete player on the planet and one of "two or three" on par with the greats of previous eras.

The former Santos forward and three-time World Cup winner named Barcelona captain Messi, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar as the select few deserving to be discussed as the world's best.

Messi, 32, and Ronaldo, 34, have long dominated the game's most coveted individual awards but are reaching the latter stages of their highly decorated careers.

Selecao star Neymar became the most expensive player in history when he moved from Barca to PSG in 2017, but for Pele there is a clear standout among the trio.

"I think of Leo Messi," he told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked who he would most like to play alongside.

"He is a skilled player, gives assists, passes, scores, dribbles well. If we were in the team together, the opponents should worry about two players, not just one! Today, Messi is the most complete player."

However, when balancing the leading players of today compared to those of the past, he lamented a perceived lack of true stars.

"Once, you found two or three in every country with a great football culture," the 79-year-old said.

Advertisement

"Eusebio, Simoes, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Maradona, Garrincha, Didi. How many did I say? There were so many.

"Today we have two or three in all. Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, I would say Neymar, who in Brazil has not yet managed to become a great figure."

That would change if Neymar inspired the country to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will mark two decades since the South American nation's most recent triumph.

"I hope that at the next World Cup he is in good physical condition," Pele said.

"People criticise him, I even did it a few times, but we forget that he is a product of ours, of Santos. We always want the best for him. I talk about him often with his father.

"Technically, he is an excellent player."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow FIN LIE 10:30 PM Finland vs Liechtenstein
16 Nov BOS ITA 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy
16 Nov ROM SWE 01:15 AM Romania vs Sweden
16 Nov SPA MAL 01:15 AM Spain vs Malta
16 Nov DEN GIB 01:15 AM Denmark vs Gibraltar
16 Nov CYP SCO 07:30 PM Cyprus vs Scotland
16 Nov SAN KAZ 10:30 PM San Marino vs Kazakhstan
16 Nov SLO LAT 10:30 PM Slovenia vs Latvia
16 Nov AZE WAL 10:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Wales
International Friendlies 2019
Today CAM MON 06:00 PM Cambodia vs Mongolia
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us