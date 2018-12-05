×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pele: Neymar simulation difficult to defend

Omnisport
NEWS
News
87   //    05 Dec 2018, 19:35 IST
Neymar - cropped
Neymar in action for Brazil

Pele finds it difficult to defend Neymar from criticism over what is perceived as excessive simulation and has urged the Paris Saint-Germain striker to make the most of his ability.

Brazil superstar Neymar came under fire for his on-field theatrics at the World Cup, where the Selecao were beaten in the quarter-finals by Belgium.

Three-time World Cup winner Pele has spoken to his fellow Santos product about his actions, which he finds it tough to reconcile.

"It's difficult to defend Neymar for all the things he does besides playing football. I spoke with him and reminded him of his ability," he told Folha de Sao Paulo.

"He was unlucky because Brazil did not win the World Cup and he was singled out.

"I've been with him in Europe twice. We talked and I explained: 'The God of football gave you the gift. What you do complicates it.'"

Pele believes Neymar is a better player than his fellow PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, who won the Best Young Player award as France triumphed at Russia 2018.

Mbappe became the first teenager to score a World Cup double since Pele in 1958 and his strike in the final saw him match another feat achieved by the legendary Brazilian.

Advertisement

"People compare me with Mbappe and there are similarities, right? But he is already 19. He won the World Cup," said Pele, who was joined by Mbappe as the only teenagers to score in a World Cup final.

"I think Neymar is a more complete player than him, but in Europe everyone speaks more about Mbappe."

There were concerns for Pele in January amid conflicting reports regarding his health after he pulled out of a scheduled appearance in the United Kingdom.

Offering an update, he said: "Thanks to God, I am well. I had three surgeries in the past years, but I'm not 100 per cent. I don't feel any more pain, I feel more weakness."

Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Barcelona to include €105 million-rated star in...
RELATED STORY
2 Guinness world records held by Neymar
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Neymar can win the Ballon d'Or in 2019
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar is still one of the best footballers in the world
RELATED STORY
10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Neymar bamboozles two Liverpool players...
RELATED STORY
Ref call leaves frustrated Neymar feeling disrespected
RELATED STORY
10 greatest forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the European Golden Shoe Race:...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe plays down Pele comparisons
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us