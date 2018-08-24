Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pellegrini compares Wilshere to Pirlo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
116   //    24 Aug 2018, 06:30 IST
JackWilshere-cropped
West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini compared Jack Wilshere to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo ahead of Arsenal reunion.

Experienced midfielder Wilshere will return to boyhood club Arsenal with West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday after leaving the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Wilshere was always highly rated at the Emirates Stadium, however, injuries ruined his chances of a consistent run of games for Arsenal and England.

But Pellegrini – who has overseen back-to-back defeats to open his West Ham tenure – talked up Wilshere as he likened the 26-year-old to AC Milan and Juventus great Pirlo.

"If you need fast players they cannot do it," Pellegrini said. "But if you need good technical players that do not lose any balls, then they can play together.

"A lot of you will remember Juventus around four or five years ago, they played with one holding midfielder. It was Pirlo. And Pirlo is the same as Jack. He has the same characteristics as Jack."

Former West Ham and England manager Sam Allardyce claimed Wilshere and Mark Noble are too slow to play alongside each other in midfield.

Responding to Allardyce's comments, Pellegrini said: "That is his opinion. I know him and I respect him, and everyone has his opinion.

"I think that Jack Wilshere must play as Jack Wilshere. He is not a defensive midfielder to hold the line. He is a midfielder more comfortable when he comes out from our side and not receiving the ball back from the other goal.

"You must leave him to play alone, the play the moment, to receive the ball because he is going to make things happen."

Pellegrini added: "I think everyone praised Jack Wilshere not just for one game because if he could play in a normal shape without injury, he was always a player who makes a difference because he is a different player,” said Pellegrini.

"I am sure [we will see that Wilshere again] because he is just 26 years old. Because he knows better how he must manage his physical work, so as not to be injured. This season we are working with him from July 1, 40 to 50 days, and he’s not having any problems.

"He just has to recover his trust in what he can do. Maybe his career was not all his top [form], because he had a lot of injuries. So I think at this moment we must give him trust, let him play, because I repeat what I said: he is a different player and he will do it."

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Pellegrini questions Wilshere sale ahead of Arsenal clash
RELATED STORY
Wilshere excited by tactics of Wenger-like Pellegrini
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini full of praise for West Ham new boy Wilshere
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams Jack Wilshere could go to
RELATED STORY
Wilshere out to prove Arsenal wrong
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Jack Wilshere signs for West Ham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs West Ham United:...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Wilshere signs for West Ham
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
Jack Wilshere - Where to go next?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Tomorrow HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us