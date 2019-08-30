Pellegrini named in Italy squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Luca Pellegrini has received his first Italy call up

Luca Pellegrini has been included in Italy's squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Armenia and Finland in September.

Left-back Pellegrini joined Juventus from Roma in June but has been loaned out to Cagliari – the team where he spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign – for this season.

The 20-year-old has now been handed a first international call up as Italy boss Roberto Mancini sticks by his plan to blood younger players heading towards the next major tournament.

However, one youngster who has not been selected this time around is Moise Kean. The Everton forward scored in qualifying victories over Finland and Liechtenstein in March before being part of Italy's squad for the European Under-21 Championship in June.

Nicolo Zaniolo and Cristiano Biraghi, who completed his move to Inter on Thursday, are also not among the list of names in a 26-man group.

Experienced Juventus duo Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are both included, while Emerson Palmieri retains his place following a bright start to the season for Chelsea.

Italy, who lead Group J having won four from four in qualifying, are away to Armenia on September 5 before facing Finland three days later.

Italy squad in full:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Alex Meret (Naples), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino); Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Emerson (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Armando Izzo (Torino), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari), Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan); Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain); Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenhua), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese).