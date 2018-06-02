Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Pellegrino back in LaLiga with Leganes

Former Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has returned to LaLiga to take charge of Leganes.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 16:18 IST
187
mauricio pellegrino - cropped
New Leganes head coach Mauricio Pellegrino

Mauricio Pellegrino has been named as the new head coach of Leganes.

The LaLiga club announced on Saturday that the former Southampton boss has signed a one-year deal to succeed Asier Garitano, who left for Real Sociedad last month.

"Club Deportivo Leganes and Mauricio Pellegrino have reached an agreement for the Argentine coach to lead the club the next season," a Leganes statement confirmed. 

"The technician has signed his contract on Friday morning that links him to the club until June 30, 2019."

Leganes will be Pellegrino's third head coach job in Spain's top flight, the 46-year-old having previously held positions at Valencia and Deportivo Alaves.

He was appointed Southampton boss last June on a three-year deal but was sacked in March, following a run of just one win in 17 Premier League matches.

Leganes finished 17th in LaLiga in 2017-18, 14 points above the relegation zone, and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey after famously knocking out Real Madrid in the last eight on away goals.

Pellegrino 'understands' Southampton sacking
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo rested for Leganes with an eye on Bayern
RELATED STORY
Barcelona equal LaLiga's all-time unbeaten record with...
RELATED STORY
Andres Iniesta's nine LaLiga triumphs with Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Pellegrino: Southampton didn't represent club values in...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Southampton sack Pellegrino amid dismal run
RELATED STORY
Valverde happy to keep Messi busy after Leganes hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 2-1 Leganes: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Garitano in, Canales out at Real Sociedad
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 3-1 Leganes: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
04 Jun IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT TUN TUR
2 - 2
07 Jun BEL EGY 12:15 AM
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018