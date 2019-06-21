×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Penalty punishment changed after Women's World Cup outcry

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    21 Jun 2019, 22:54 IST
Alexander - cropped
Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander was controversially punished for moving off her line

Women's World Cup goalkeepers will not be booked if they move off their line during a penalty shoot-out, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has confirmed.

The new ruling, which sees a penalty retaken if a goalkeeper does not keep two feet on the goal line, has been tested during the tournament in France.

It has caused controversy, with the use of VAR meaning goalkeepers have been penalised, and then booked, for moving a matter of inches only moments before spot-kicks have been taken.

Scotland's Lee Alexander was the latest culprit, with her slight encroachment costing Shelley Kerr's side a place in the knockout rounds when Argentina fought back to draw 3-3 on Wednesday.

The rule has drawn much criticism, though, with England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley among those to speak out against it, and the Premier League confirmed VAR will not be used to check for such an offence by goalkeepers next term.

And while the IFAB stands by the new law, the body approved FIFA's request to stop an automatic yellow card being issued to the goalkeepers should they break the rule during a penalty shoot-out.

"The IFAB board of directors today approved a request from FIFA for a temporary dispensation relating to Kicks from the Penalty Mark (KFPM) in Law 10 – Determining the Outcome of a Match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019," a statement read.

"The IFAB fully supports goalkeepers being penalised for not conforming with the Laws of the Game and gaining an unfair advantage.

"However, for any KFPM during the knockout stages of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France, a temporary dispensation has been given to FIFA from the requirement to caution a goalkeeper who is penalised for an offence which results in a kick being retaken."

Advertisement

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA's refereeing committee, meanwhile, feels the implementation of the new rule has been correct.

"We discussed this matter with players and coaches and eventually decided to help goalkeepers by allowing them to have only one foot on the goal line instead of two," Collina said.

"Since that change their job is definitely easier than before, and it is also easier for them to respect the current law than the previous version. Then, if a law exists, referees must enforce it.

"For factual decisions, the number of centimetres doesn't matter. If a ball is over the goal line by few centimetres, a goal must be still awarded. And if a foul is committed within the penalty area by few centimetres, a penalty kick must be given."

Advertisement
Women's World Cup: US Womens Soccer Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Nigeria v France Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Argentina make Women's World Cup history with stunning Scotland comeback
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Results: Italy thrash Jamaica, England edge past Argentina, Japan register first victory
RELATED STORY
VAR: Five ways to improve football's video-assisted revolution
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: Netherlands Women's Football Squad, Preview, and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: England cruise into the knockouts, Scotland suffer heartbreaking exit
RELATED STORY
FIFA Women's World Cup: England 2-1 Scotland, 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: England v Argentina Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Results: France edge past Norway; Germany beat Spain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT URU JAP
2 - 2
 Uruguay vs Japan
Tomorrow ECU CHI 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Chile
23 Jun PER BRA 12:30 AM Peru vs Brazil
23 Jun BOL VEN 12:30 AM Bolivia vs Venezuela
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Tomorrow EGY ZIM 01:30 AM Egypt vs Zimbabwe
Tomorrow CON UGA 08:00 PM Congo DR vs Uganda
Tomorrow NIG BUR 10:30 PM Nigeria vs Burundi
23 Jun GUI MAD 01:30 AM Guinea vs Madagascar
23 Jun MOR NAM 08:00 PM Morocco vs Namibia
23 Jun SEN TAN 10:30 PM Senegal vs Tanzania
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us