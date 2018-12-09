×
Penalty, red card and VAR as Mainz draws with Hannover

Associated Press
NEWS
News
19   //    09 Dec 2018, 22:51 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Mainz scored a late penalty and had an injury-time goal ruled out through VAR in a 1-1 draw with struggling Hannover in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Hannover finished with 10 men as Oliver Sorg was shown a second yellow card in the seventh minute of injury time.

Hannover striker Hendrik Weydandt gave the visitors an early lead, but the real drama was to follow later.

Referee Robert Hartmann pointed to the spot after Jean-Philippe Mateta went down despite little contact from Hannover defender Matthias Ostrzolek. Kevin Wimmer was booked for his protests.

Daniel Brosinski converted the spot kick in the 86th minute, and Anthony Ujah thought he had headed the home side's winner in injury time before the video referee in Cologne ruled he had been offside.

Sorg's late sending off for a foul on Mainz midfielder Karim Onisiwo ended the game.

Borussia Moenchengladbach was hosting Stuttgart later.

