Pendikspor and Fenerbahce trade tackles in a Turkish Super Lig matchday 10 fixture on Sunday (October 29).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win at Konyaspor last weekend. All three goals came in the second half, with Marlos Moreno putting Konyaspor ahead four minutes into the second half. Erencan Yardimci leveled the game in the 64th minute before Abdoulay Diaby netted an 88th-minute winner.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-1 home win over Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Michy Batshuayi gave them the lead in the 42nd minute before Miha Zajc added a second-half brace.

The Sarı Kanaryalar now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where they beat Hatayaspor 4-2 at home in their last game.

The victory saw them hold on to top spot in the league with a 100% record from nine games. They hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Galatasaray. Pendikspor, meanwhile, are 18th with seven points to show for their efforts after nine outings.

Pendikspor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed in the Turkish Cup twice, with each winning one game.

Fenerbahce are on an 18-game winning streak across competitions.

Eight of Pendikspor's nine league games this season have had goals at both ends.

Fenerbahce have scored at least twice in their last seven games across competitions.

Fenerbahce have kept a clean sheet in all four away league games this season.

Pendikspor are winless in four league games at home this term, losing two.

Pendikspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Pendikspor are competing in the top flight for the first time nd have struggled to perform at the required level. However, they registered their first win of the season last week but come up against a rampant Fenerbahce side.

Ismail Kartal's side continued their imperious start to the season with a comfortable victory in the Conference League. The win extended their winning start to the season to 18 games across competitions.

Pendikspor, meanwhile, registered the biggest win when they shocked Fenerbahce 2-1 in 1999. However, chances of history repeating itself appear slim.

Prediction: Pendikspor 1-3 Fenerbahce

Pendikspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fenerbahce to score over 1.5 goals