Peninsula Power FC vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | August 4, 2023 

Peninsula Power FC welcome Wellington Phoenix to the AJ Kelly Park in the Round of 32 of the Australian Cup on Friday (August 4).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Gold Coast Knights in the NPL Queensland last week. Wellington, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-0 defeat against Adelaide United in the A League playoff in May. Craig Goodwin scored a brace to inspire the win.

Peninsula Power FC vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Peninsula are unbeaten in 11 games, winning five.

Wellington have won just one of their last six away games across competitions.

The visitors have conceded at least twice in four of their last five away games across competitions.

Wellington have conceded in the opening 20 minutes in their last four games.

Peninsula Power FC vs Wellington Prediction

Wellington have not been in competitive action for over two months and will be eager to start the new campaign on a positive note.

Peninsula Power, by contrast, have been contesting in the NPL Queensland for the last few months, which could give them a competitive edge over their opponents. They're also arriving in a confident mood, going unbeaten in 11 games, but draws have been the most recurring result.

Wellington are the favourites to progress, but nothing can be taken for granted due to the knockout nature of the tournament. Furthermore, the Nix ended last season on a poor run of form.

Prediction: Peninsula Power 2-3 Wellington

Peninsula Power FC vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wellington Phoenix to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Wellington have conceded at least twice in four of their last five away games across competitions.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Wellington to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 10.5 corners (Five of Wellington's last seven games have produced over 11.5 corners.)