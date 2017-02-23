Pep Guardiola and Barcelona: Is it time to renew the vows?

Guardiolas legacy is there for all to see and it will absolutely stand the test of time.

‘Bring back Pep’ is standard fare when names to succeed Luis Enrique are being bandied about

Ever since Pep Guardiola upped sticks from Barcelona, the calls for him to return have got louder and louder.

The most successful coach in the club’s history in terms of silverware accrued, he has actually been overtaken by Luis Enrique in certain areas - win percentage being one. However, the locals are getting restless again.

Their coach, despite only losing five games all season, and one of those in a match that hardly mattered at the time (Manchester City), appears to have lost support. Both on the Camp Nou terraces and in the dressing room.

A coach who, in his first season, mirrored Guardiola by winning a treble and who followed it up with a double the following year, is now on his last legs for all intents and purposes because Barca are about to be knocked out of the Champions League at the earliest point since 2007 and are one bad result away from finding the retention of their league title to be problematic.

‘Bring back Pep’ is standard fare when names to succeed Luis Enrique are being bandied about.

What this neatly bypasses is that when Guardiola was at Barca as coach, the stars had neatly aligned so that he was able to take charge of a team all coming into their prime at roughly the same time.

Pique, Puyol, Iniesta, Xavi, Dani Alves, Pedro, Messi...world class players but all now either coming towards the end of their careers or having retired already.

Messi, in particular, is the one that the Catalans have always relied upon to solve the conundrum, but he too is now being exposed far too often because of the lack of players around him with the same quality, and defences getting wiser to his footballing acumen.

Barca have looked outside La Masia’s four walls for their squad players or otherwise and it’s a gamble that hasn’t really paid off, even if one can understand why Robert Fernandez went looking for youngsters who could be moulded into the style which the club prefer.

That takes time, and time is a commodity that Barcelona unfortunately don’t have. Ditto Pep at Man City. Though his style won’t change, and that was a promise he made upon taking the job in England, he’s finding it hard to change the mindset of certain individuals who aren’t used to the nuances and professorial way in which Guardiola undertakes his employment.

Thus, to suggest it will just be an easy fix to bring him home as it were, is to overlook so many factors, not least that the players he left behind aren’t at the same level they were when he left them five years ago.

There’s a tendency, with football supporters in particular, to put the rose-tinted specs on, and to skirt around the issues that are staring them in the face. Though Guardiola’s input would undoubtedly be worthwhile and would ensure success at the club, how can one realistically say that Luis Enrique has been a failure?

Further, there is no doubt whatsoever that any new incumbent would find themselves with the same issues as Enrique is encountering in the current campaign.

Barcelona don’t have the money to go out and lavish millions on the best players on the planet, and also with no guarantee that they’ll be able to dovetail into the current set-up seamlessly. The new contracts of MSN have virtually drained the well, meaning that the club will need to sell before they can buy in any event.

The value of Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer will have plummeted and the club will be lucky to get market rate for players such as Jeremy Mathieu et al. It’s all very well suggesting that if Pep came back then Marco Verratti, Angel di Maria and the like will have us dreaming of 2008/09 type successes, but where exactly do the funds come from to pay these players?!

Guardiola’s legacy is there for all to see and it will absolutely stand the test of time. Six trophies in a calendar year can never be beaten and in 160 years of world footballing history, it’s only ever been achieved on that single occasion.

What would be the point in going back and tarnishing that most perfect stage of his managerial career? He had wonderful success at Bayern and, given time, he will do so at City – but it will never be anywhere close to what he achieved at the club of his life.

His dislike of the current board is also worth noting. There’s no love lost and it’s impossible to imagine a situation where Pep would return whilst Josep Maria Bartomeu is in charge. Laporta? He would still have to be hugely persuasive but there’d be a minuscule window of opportunity for the former president to try and force open. Even then, it’s likely to be a battle that would be lost.

In a utopian football existence, seeing Pep back at Barcelona with his swashbuckler’s taking all before them again would be manna from heaven for anyone with an interest in the beautiful game.

But it’s the real world that we live in.