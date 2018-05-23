Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Pep or Pepe? The Spanish footsteps Emery could follow

    Spanish coaches have endured varying fortunes in the Premier League and Unai Emery has as many cautionary tales as role models to look to.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 22:19 IST
    758
    UnaiEmeryCropped
    Arsenal coach Unai Emery

    Unai Emery's decision to take the reins at Arsenal lined him up as the ninth Spaniard to manage in the Premier League.

    The former Paris Saint-Germain coach follows in the footsteps of eight compatriots who endured varying fortunes in England's top flight.

    Ranking Emery's countrymen from best to worst using Opta data, we take a look at how those who have gone before the new Gunners boss have fared...

     

    PEP GUARDIOLA (MANCHESTER CITY)

    Games: 76; Win percentage: 72.4; Points per game: 2.34

    The ultimate example to follow, Guardiola's City raised the bar in the 2017-18 Premier League season and Emery takes over an Arsenal side who finished 37 points behind the champions.

    RAFAEL BENITEZ (LIVERPOOL, CHELSEA, NEWCASTLE UNITED)

    Games: 302; Win percentage: 51.7; Points per game: 1.79

    A man himself linked with the Emirates Stadium vacancy, Benitez has demonstrated the kind of longevity that Emery may aspire to.

     

    ROBERTO MARTINEZ (WIGAN ATHLETIC, EVERTON)

    Games: 265; Win percentage: 30.6; Points per game: 1.21

    Now preparing for a World Cup at the Belgium helm, Martinez's career in the Premier League was marked by inconsistency. 

     

    QUIQUE SANCHEZ FLORES (WATFORD)

    Games: 38; Win percentage: 31.6; Points per game: 1.18

    After a mid-table finish and a run to the last four of the FA Cup, some felt the Hornets were harsh to dismiss Flores after just one season.

     

    JUANDE RAMOS (TOTTENHAM)

    Games: 35; Win percentage: 28.6; Points per game: 1.17

    Much like Emery, Ramos' reputation had bloomed after success in Europe, having won back-to-back UEFA Cups with Sevilla, but he came up short at Spurs. 

     

    JAVIER GRACIA (WATFORD)

    Games: 14; Win percentage: 28.6; Points per game: 1.07

    Watford again turned to a Spaniard after the unsettled Marco Silva's departure, but the jury is out on Gracia after an underwhelming run-in.

     

    PEPE MEL (WEST BROM)

    Games: 17; Win percentage: 17.6; Points per game: 0.88

    After flirting heavily with relegation, Mel's brief Hawthorns tenure ended with the Baggies having finished 17th.

     

    AITOR KARANKA (MIDDLESBROUGH)

    Games: 27; Win percentage: 14.8; Points per game: 0.81

    Promotion to rejoin the elite was the defining moment of Karanka's Boro career, which floundered somewhat thereafter.

    Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal
    Why Unai Emery to Arsenal is like David Moyes to...
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal refuse to comment on Emery appointment claims
    RELATED STORY
    Twitter reacts after Arsenal announce Unai Emery as new...
    RELATED STORY
    Guardiola praises new Arsenal boss Emery
    RELATED STORY
    Europa League master, record return at PSG - Arsenal boss...
    RELATED STORY
    Mikel Arteta, Thierry Henry can never become Arsenal’s...
    RELATED STORY
    3 Things Unai Emery Needs To Do Right Away At Arsenal
    RELATED STORY
    Emery yet to receive Arsenal offer
    RELATED STORY
    Wenger could coach Paris Saint-Germain, says Emery
    RELATED STORY
    Unai Emery: What can Arsenal fans expect of their new...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018