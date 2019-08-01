×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pepe to Arsenal 'not closed', says Emery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
173   //    01 Aug 2019, 03:46 IST
pepecropped
Lille winger Nicolas Pepe

Unai Emery says Arsenal's deal for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe is "not closed".

Lille president Gerard Lopez told RMC Sport on Wednesday that Pepe's move to Arsenal for £72.8million (€80m) would soon be completed.

That fee would break Arsenal's transfer record but Emery is cautious over the Ivory Coast international's future, although he suggested Pepe may not be the last new arrival.

"He played here in Angers a few years ago, and then in Lille. He has progressed as a player," Emery told reporters after a pre-season friendly against the Ligue 1 side. 

"We are speaking about a lot of players, we want to select on players who can really help us, give us big performances and improve our squad. We have different options. This one at the moment is not closed, but he is one we are following.

"We are working on the possibilities to sign players. We signed [Dani] Ceballos, and we have a possibility with Pepe. We are looking for the possibility to improve, but only if we can take more steps in the squad.

"Our target is to sign another player if he can really, really improve us. Our target is continuing to sign another player if we can."

Emery added talks are ongoing with Laurent Koscielny over the defender's future at the club after he refused to travel with the squad on pre-season amid links with a return to Ligue 1.

Advertisement

"He's a very important player for us. We are speaking with him and with the team, about my responsibilities, the club's responsibility and his responsibility," the Arsenal boss said.

"With respect it's better for us, it's better for the team, and it's changing our idea with the centre-back, because if he is here with us this season, it's very different than if he isn't with us. At the moment it's a very personal decision, and we are respecting that.

"I am speaking with him and we are going to find the best solution, but overall we need a player like him. We want to be strong in our defensive line, working with the players we have now."

Emery's side beat Angers 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Stade Raymond-Kopa.

It was an experimental squad named by Emery, but Arsenal are now without a win in their past three pre-season friendlies ahead of facing Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.

"We are going to play the first match away against Newcastle, and tonight was a similar performance against that sort of opposition Angers, and also they were giving everything in their performance against us for their supporters," Emery added.

"There were two very different halves. The first half they started harder than us and they scored. We didn't control the game like we wanted. In the second half we became better to control the game, with the ball and having more chances to score.

"I think from the second half we deserved a better result. But the most important thing today was to work well physically and with different players. Also today the young players took some minutes, knowing we needed a performance against a difficult team here away."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement
Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Pepe set for medical at Emirates
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 Possible attacking combinations for Arsenal following the imminent arrival of Nicolas Pepe
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners lead the race to sign Nicolas Pepe
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Unai Emery addresses Nicolas Pepe's £72m deal; says the winger 'can really improve the squad'
RELATED STORY
Arsenal FC: 3 ways the Gunners could line up with Nicolas Pepe
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Pepe has arrived in London to complete his medical ahead of Gunners switch
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer news: Arsenal reach agreement to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe for €80 million
RELATED STORY
Lacazette injury not serious, confirms Emery
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree record-breaking Nicolas Pepe deal
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti 'not disappointed' after seemingly missing out on Pepe to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us